Welcome to Squire Surveyors

Squire Surveyors is a small, independent residential surveying practice based in Winsford, Cheshire. We specialise in providing high-quality, personalised property surveys for homebuyers who want clear, honest advice before they commit to their new home.





As proud members of RICS and the RPSA, we work to the highest professional standards, delivering thorough, easy-to-understand reports without unnecessary jargon.





Our goal is simple: to help you truly understand the property you’re buying, so you can move forward with confidence and peace of mind.





We are based in the North West and provide residential surveys across: